Knights Templar another unusual Spanish festival

By John Smith •
Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 13:00
Re-enactment of the massacre over four days
Credit: Jerez de los Caballeros Council
Continuing on the weekly review of unusual or quirky festivals across Spain, the next to be covered is the Templar Festival in Jerez de los Caballeros.
This town in the province of Badajoz is believed to be the last Spanish refuge of the Knights Templar (full name The Poor Fellow-Soldiers of Christ and of the Temple of Solomon) founded in Jerusalem in around 1119 to defend pilgrims on their way to the Holy City during the Crusades.
They became over the centuries a form of bank and French King Philip IV because he was so heavily in debt to them persuaded Pope Clement V to have them arrested in France and finally decree that they should be disbanded in 1312.
This four days of celebration of the memory of the Knights Templar takes place in Jerez de los Caballeros between July 11 and 14 this year and starts with a Medieval Market and the following days concentrate on the events which led to their fall and what has become known as the assault on the Bloody Tower.
Although it is believed that the residents of the town had prospered under the occupation by the Knights Templar, there was no way in which they could withstand the might of the forces unleashed by Pope Clement, King Philip IV of France and King Ferdinand IV of Castile.
With plenty of entertainment, re-enactments, food, drinks, music and an open air play, visitors can, for the sum of €20, be made a knight or lady of the Knights Templar during the festival.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.