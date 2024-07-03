Knights Templar another unusual Spanish festival

By John Smith • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 13:00

Re-enactment of the massacre over four days Credit: Jerez de los Caballeros Council

Continuing on the weekly review of unusual or quirky festivals across Spain, the next to be covered is the Templar Festival in Jerez de los Caballeros.

Last refuge of Knights Templar

This town in the province of Badajoz is believed to be the last Spanish refuge of the Knights Templar (full name The Poor Fellow-Soldiers of Christ and of the Temple of Solomon) founded in Jerusalem in around 1119 to defend pilgrims on their way to the Holy City during the Crusades.

They became over the centuries a form of bank and French King Philip IV because he was so heavily in debt to them persuaded Pope Clement V to have them arrested in France and finally decree that they should be disbanded in 1312.

Four days of celebration

This four days of celebration of the memory of the Knights Templar takes place in Jerez de los Caballeros between July 11 and 14 this year and starts with a Medieval Market and the following days concentrate on the events which led to their fall and what has become known as the assault on the Bloody Tower.

Although it is believed that the residents of the town had prospered under the occupation by the Knights Templar, there was no way in which they could withstand the might of the forces unleashed by Pope Clement, King Philip IV of France and King Ferdinand IV of Castile.

Become a knight or lady

With plenty of entertainment, re-enactments, food, drinks, music and an open air play, visitors can, for the sum of €20, be made a knight or lady of the Knights Templar during the festival.