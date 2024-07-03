By Donna Williams • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 18:00

La Cala Finestrat is very popular with families Credit: Shutterstock: Photomarine

The beach of Finestrat, known as La Cala Finestrat, is just three kilometres away from Benidorm.

It actually belongs to three municipalities; Benidorm, La Villajoyosa and Finestrat. It is very much in contrast with the village, with tall buildings and a built-up urbanisation.

The beach itself is clean, golden, and sandy, with a safe swimming current, which makes it perfect for families. It is also one of the first smoke-free beaches in the Valencian Community, so smoking and vaping are strictly prohibited.

Finestrat beach restaurants with a view

It is very popular with tourists, particularly during the summer months, although it doesn’t get as busy as the neighbouring Benidorm beaches.

Its seabed is rich with eye-catching fish, corals, and underwater caves, making it popular for snorkelling and diving.

There are plenty of cafes and restaurants surrounding the beach area, offering a delightful variety of dishes.

From delicious seafood to traditional dishes like the ‘coca girada,’ a kind of poached wheat flour paste containing vegetables, sausage, fish, and salted fish.