By Donna Williams •
Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 18:00
La Cala Finestrat is very popular with families
Credit: Shutterstock: Photomarine
The beach of Finestrat, known as La Cala Finestrat, is just three kilometres away from Benidorm.
It actually belongs to three municipalities; Benidorm, La Villajoyosa and Finestrat. It is very much in contrast with the village, with tall buildings and a built-up urbanisation.
The beach itself is clean, golden, and sandy, with a safe swimming current, which makes it perfect for families. It is also one of the first smoke-free beaches in the Valencian Community, so smoking and vaping are strictly prohibited.
It is very popular with tourists, particularly during the summer months, although it doesn’t get as busy as the neighbouring Benidorm beaches.
Its seabed is rich with eye-catching fish, corals, and underwater caves, making it popular for snorkelling and diving.
There are plenty of cafes and restaurants surrounding the beach area, offering a delightful variety of dishes.
From delicious seafood to traditional dishes like the ‘coca girada,’ a kind of poached wheat flour paste containing vegetables, sausage, fish, and salted fish.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.