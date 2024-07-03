Los Alcazares: From floods to fortune

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 15:52

From DANA to Demand Image: Shutterstock/ EdithFotografeert

LOS Alcázares, once hit hard by floods, has now become a top choice for real estate investors in Murcia.

A Remarkable Turnaround: From Devastation to Demand

In less than five years, the town has turned things around. After the severe storms of 2019, which caused widespread flooding, there was a downturn. Now, it’s the most sought-after spot in Murcia for renting homes, as reported by Idealista. They currently list 80 rental properties—60 apartments and 20 villas—with each property attracting an average of 36 interested renters. Rental prices range from €350 to €2,500 per month.

Current Real Estate Market: High Interest and Stable Prices

This rise is due to high city rents pushing families to find more affordable, larger homes nearby. Despite the increased demand, prices have stayed stable, partly because of limited availability and stricter rental conditions.

Local attractions like quality of life, sunny beaches, and good amenities are also drawing people. With interest from both international expats and young Spanish families, Los Alcázares is showing resilience and promise in the real estate market on the Costa Cálida.

