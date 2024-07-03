Los Alcazares: From floods to fortune

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 15:52
From DANA to Demand
Image: Shutterstock/ EdithFotografeert
LOS Alcázares, once hit hard by floods, has now become a top choice for real estate investors in Murcia.
In less than five years, the town has turned things around. After the severe storms of 2019, which caused widespread flooding, there was a downturn. Now, it’s the most sought-after spot in Murcia for renting homes, as reported by Idealista. They currently list 80 rental properties—60 apartments and 20 villas—with each property attracting an average of 36 interested renters. Rental prices range from €350 to €2,500 per month.
This rise is due to high city rents pushing families to find more affordable, larger homes nearby. Despite the increased demand, prices have stayed stable, partly because of limited availability and stricter rental conditions.
Local attractions like quality of life, sunny beaches, and good amenities are also drawing people. With interest from both international expats and young Spanish families, Los Alcázares is showing resilience and promise in the real estate market on the Costa Cálida.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.