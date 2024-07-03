Los Bandidos run in Vera

By John Smith • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 10:09

The runners who took part Credit: Los Bandidos

No matter the weather, those intrepid runners who belong to Los Bandidos took part in the Vera 4k and 11k races on Saturday June 29.

Hot humid evening for running

15 hardy competitors turned up on a hot and humid evening for the races which started and finished at Club Deportivo in Puerto Rey.

It was a winding route which took the runners past the nudist beach and as the event was well organised, there were plenty of much needed water stations and a very welcome man with a hose pipe cooling everyone down!

There was lots of support from fellow Bandidos out on the course encouraging all runners, but especially those racing for the first time.

All finishers received a commemorative medal, a race t-shirt and bag, as well as a lettuce and cherry tomatoes with beer, food and drink available at the end finish.

Find out more about Los Bandidos

Los Bandidos was set up in June 2018 with a small group running the five kilometre Mojacar Paseo, and now has road cycling, sea swimming and triathlon groups.

All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome, whether permanent residents or holiday makers.

Visit their Facebook page for more information.