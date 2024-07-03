Lux Mundi exciting summer events

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 20:20
Summer Fun with Lux Mundi
Image: Shutterstock/ View Apart
LUX MUNDI Ecumenical Centre in Torre del Mar invites the community to its vibrant lineup of activities this summer.
Located at Avda. Moscatel 1, the centre opens its doors every Wednesday and Friday morning from 10 am to 1 pm. Their shop opens on Wednesday and Friday in the same timetable. Visitors can browse through a variety of household goods, spring and summer attire, shoes, handbags, and fashion accessories—all offered at attractive prices. Donations of gently used items are gratefully accepted during these hours.
Weekly events include Spanish practice groups on Wednesdays and Fridays, where participants engage in language learning within small, focused groups. Every Thursday afternoon, the centre hosts ‘Spanglish,’ promoting conversations between English and Spanish speakers. On Fridays, the popular coffee mornings provide a relaxing setting in the centre’s serene garden, from 11 am to 1 pm.
Looking ahead, Lux Mundi offers an exciting excursion on Thursday, July 11, to Montilla and Lucena. This day trip includes a guided tour of the historic Alvear Winery and an exploration of Lucena’s cultural landmarks. On Thursday, August 15 a trip to see the Almuñecar Fireworks has been lined up also. Tickets are available at the centre, offering a delightful opportunity to enjoy Andalucia’s heritage while supporting fundraising efforts.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
