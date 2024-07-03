Michelin Star Gastronomy Gala

By Adam Woodward •
SIX CHEFS, representing a total of seven Michelin Stars, this week present a truly singular gastronomic event, Unidos (United), Puerto Banus July 7.
The fourth edition of UNIDOS, an event that celebrates the best of Malaga’s haute cuisine and a capacity for just 300 diners, takes place Sunday July 7 in the Cívitas Muelle de Honour, Puerto Banús, and brings together 6 acclaimed Michelin Star chefs from local restaurants with a total of 7 Michelin Stars.
From Málaga city, Chef José Carlos García whose sincere love of Andalusian cuisine shines in his own personality. Always true to his roots and the classicism of his inheritance, what he brings to his dishes is, in his own words, a ‘touch of Rock n Roll’.
From the Messina restaurant in Marbella, there is award-winning Mauricio Giovanini, an Argentinian culinary ambassador for his country whose creativity and careful control of the essence of the ingredients he uses, helped gain his restaurant a Michelin Star.
Chef Diego Gallegos from Sollo, in Fuengirola, known as ‘The Caviar Chef’, is an expert in sustainable river-fish, which he meticulously breeds and rears from the egg to the plate.
From the Boho Club Restaurant in Marbella, Chef Diego del Rio. Born in Ronda, trained at Le Cordon Bleu, Paris, Chef Diego is a impassioned fan of the meats, fish and vegetables of Andalusia.
The cuisine of Chef Mario Cachinero of two Michelin-Star Skina in Marbella, is a tribute to the multicultural, vibrant and imaginative gastronomic tradition of Southern Spain.
Lastly, Benito Gómez of two-Michelin Star restaurant Bardal, Ronda, whose honest and imaginative cuisine plays with contrasts of flavour that bring out the best in his ingredients and ensuring the satisfaction of his diners.
This gala dinner offers not only culinary creations, but also live performances and some exciting surprises including world-renowned flamenco singer José Mercè.
Prices for the event are €300pp + VAT for a Silver Table, and €500pp + VAT for a Gold Table.
Diners will enjoy an evening of gastronomic excellence in an emblematic setting, with dishes designed to highlight the creativity and talent of each of the chefs. The event is promised to be a celebration of haute cuisine of the highest calibre and a showcase of Puerto Banús’ commitment to culinary excellence, and providing a platform for Málaga chefs to showcase their talent in an exclusive and sophisticated setting.
There are few tables remaining, but reservations can be made on 952 909 800.
