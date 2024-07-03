New hope for women in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 03 Jul 2024 • 16:52

The first non-hormonal treatment for menopause has arrived in Mallorca Credit: Maryia Plashchynskaya

Menopause, a natural stage for all women, can bring a wave of uncomfortable symptoms that disrupt daily life.

Hot flashes and night sweats are some of the most common culprits. But for women in Mallorca, Veoza, the first non-hormonal treatment for these symptoms, is now available.

The first non-hormonal treatment for menopause symptons available in pharmacies

Cooperativa d’Apotecaris pharmacies are offering Veoza, priced at €74.31. However, it requires a doctor’s prescription and isn’t covered by public health insurance yet.

Clinical trials have shown Veoza’s effectiveness in reducing moderate to severe hot flashes. Patients who choose Veoza, after a doctor’s prescription, will undergo initial blood tests to check for liver function and potential infections. Regular blood tests are recommended every three months for the first nine months of use. It’s crucial to report any symptoms of liver damage, like nausea, vomiting, or skin/eye yellowing, to the doctor.

Veoza

Veoza’s arrival offers a promising option for women in Mallorca experiencing the discomforts of menopause. It’s potential to improve quality of life and the possibility of future public funding make it a significant development.

What is menopause?

Menopause is a point in time when a person has gone 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period. Menopause is a natural part of aging and marks the end of your reproductive years. On average, menopause happens at age 52.

Menopause is a point in time. Immediately after you reach menopause, you move into postmenopause. This stage lasts for the rest of your life.

You can have symptoms of menopause for up to 10 years before it officially occurs. The average length of menopause symptoms is about seven years.

Menopause is a natural process that your body goes through. In some cases, you may not need treatment. When discussing menopause management with your healthcare provider, it’s about treating the symptoms of menopause that disrupt your life.