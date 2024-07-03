New hope for women in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 03 Jul 2024 • 16:52
The first non-hormonal treatment for menopause has arrived in Mallorca
Credit: Maryia Plashchynskaya
Menopause, a natural stage for all women, can bring a wave of uncomfortable symptoms that disrupt daily life.
Hot flashes and night sweats are some of the most common culprits. But for women in Mallorca, Veoza, the first non-hormonal treatment for these symptoms, is now available.
Cooperativa d’Apotecaris pharmacies are offering Veoza, priced at €74.31. However, it requires a doctor’s prescription and isn’t covered by public health insurance yet.
Clinical trials have shown Veoza’s effectiveness in reducing moderate to severe hot flashes. Patients who choose Veoza, after a doctor’s prescription, will undergo initial blood tests to check for liver function and potential infections. Regular blood tests are recommended every three months for the first nine months of use. It’s crucial to report any symptoms of liver damage, like nausea, vomiting, or skin/eye yellowing, to the doctor.
Veoza’s arrival offers a promising option for women in Mallorca experiencing the discomforts of menopause. It’s potential to improve quality of life and the possibility of future public funding make it a significant development.
Menopause is a point in time when a person has gone 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period. Menopause is a natural part of aging and marks the end of your reproductive years. On average, menopause happens at age 52.
Menopause is a point in time. Immediately after you reach menopause, you move into postmenopause. This stage lasts for the rest of your life.
You can have symptoms of menopause for up to 10 years before it officially occurs. The average length of menopause symptoms is about seven years.
Menopause is a natural process that your body goes through. In some cases, you may not need treatment. When discussing menopause management with your healthcare provider, it’s about treating the symptoms of menopause that disrupt your life.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.