News in Brief Almeria

By John Smith • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 11:19

You have seen the before, this is the after! Credit: OPS

Every week Euro Weekly News brings readers a brief glimpse of what has caught our eye around and about Almeria Province recently.

Hamming it up

There is no question that one of the great delicacies enjoyed by many in Spain is the incredible Jamon which comes in many different styles.

From the basic ham to the eye-wateringly expensive Jamon Ibérico de Bellota 100% Puro, there is a little cured leg or shoulder to satisfy almost all tastes and pockets.

For the 28th year, the town of Seon, which is a 30 minute or so drive from Albox and Arboleas will be hosting its annual Ham and Sausage Fair on Friday July 5 and Saturday July 6 and based on previous years, the town is going to be pretty crowded.

In addition, for those who enjoy seeing experts at work, there also be the 14th National Ham Cutting Championship.

So, here’s a chance to enjoy the little piggy that went market!

Extra parking

Nijar Council has announced that it has created two new areas for parking in Las Negras, next to the library and sports areas, in order to improve congestion and having covered the surface it will improve the appearance of the area.

White night

July 10 sees the VIII White Night in Agua Marga Nijar with music and dance from the Fusion Fiesterar and Charanga show starting at 8.30pm with other music taking those attending into the early morning.

Stolen veg

Officers from the Guardia Civil stopped a vehicle in Huercal-Overa and discovered that the driver and passenger were transporting more than 1,260 kilos of assorted vegetables which it would appear were stolen.

Blue flags

Like other councils in Almeria, Roquetas de Mar has now received the seven flags that its beaches had been granted and it has also received confirmation that the Aguadulce beach has Universal Accessibility.

Romance in Nijar

Romance was in the air across Almeria as the Most Beautiful Towns in Spain Association promoted their VIII Annual Romantic Night.

The village of Nijar was completely in favour of the event and although other towns decided to hold their nights on June 29, Nijar accepted the recommendation of the Association and plumped for June 22.

There were heart shaped balloons aplenty, flowers, candles, music in the street and for some reason not really explained, white faced mime artists.

In these times of international strife it was refreshing to see couples, children and even those who didn’t quite know what was happening, getting together and just enjoying the evening.

If you have a special partner and want to join in next year, place June 22 in your diary.