News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 17:17

Image: Shutterstock/Kitja Kitja

Wine & Art

ANOTHER wine&art Nerja event will take place on July 13 at 7 pm at Nerja Coworking, Plaza de España. Enjoy unlimited wine, snacks, and art supplies. Early bird tickets are only €39.60 with code JULY10.

Defib Map

RINCON de la Victoria enhances public safety with QR codes pinpointing defibrillator locations. Over 20 devices were identified in high-traffic zones. The town hall plans to hand out 1,000 magnets and QR vinyl for rapid access via Google Maps in emergencies.

Volunteer Time

CUDECA is looking for summer volunteers to help out in their Hospice Charity Shops. For more information contact them by phone or WhatsApp at 0034 671 04 83 04 or by email voluntariado@cudeca.org.

No Market

THE weekly flea market at Urb. Almijara in Nerja will not take place on Sunday, July 7 as the area will be used as parking for another event. The market will return on Sunday, July 14.

Beach Safety

THE beach safety system of Almuñécar and La Herradura has been launched. The team consists of 43 lifeguards equipped with boats, and two ambulances, and supported by the Guardia Civil, Local Police, Civil Protection, and a drone for monitoring jet skis.

Mayor Juanjo Ruiz Joya, alongside Beach Councillor Lucía González and security representatives, introduced the system.

The service, operational from July 1 until September 1, covers five main beaches with additional support for other areas. The drone will capture any misconduct by jet ski users and forward footage to the Guardia Civil for potential action.

Silent Nights

STARTING July 1, the Almuñécar Local Council has implemented a traffic restriction on the Prieto Moreno promenade, also known as La Caletilla. This measure, effective from 11 pm to 7 am, aims to reduce nighttime noise during the busy months of July and August. The local government decided to enforce this ban to mitigate noise pollution as per a report from the Sustainability Department.

Only authorised vehicles, residents with garage access, and emergency vehicles can use this route during restricted hours. Additionally, from July 1 to August 31, parking regulations are reinforced on the seafront promenades of Almuñécar and La Herradura. Improved signage and payment options via the ‘parkinglibre’ app have been introduced to streamline the process. This seasonal parking regulation ensures residents and visitors’ better vehicle rotation and convenience.

Gastro Event

ALMUÑECAR-La Herradura celebrated a highly successful gastro event in London, showcasing the local area’s fusion of agriculture and tourism. Spanish Ambassador to the UK, José Pascual Marco, joined influencers, journalists, and clients at the event. Hosted by Almuñécar Mayor Juan José Ruiz Joya and other local councillors the event promoted the region through its culinary skills.

Held at a central London restaurant, the event featured renowned Spanish chef José Pizarro alongside local chefs Sergio González and Carlos Martín. They crafted a special menu highlighting local coastal delicacies like mango, avocado, and cherimoya, aiming to boost gastronomic tourism in the competitive London market. The event, supported by the Tourism Board of Almuñécar and the local council, aims to attract Londoners with authentic experiences, showcasing the region’s rich culinary traditions and promoting economic growth through local produce and tourism.

Zero waste

AXARAGUA has completed a project to achieve zero waste at the Torrox wastewater treatment plants, using 1.3 hm³ of reclaimed water. The works costing €50,000 were completed within a month.

The project, announced by Jorge Martín, President of Axaragua, alongside CEO Daniel Cívico and Torrox Mayor Óscar Medina, involved installing a new pumping station to connect the Manzano and Iara plants via a 5 km pipeline. This ensures all reclaimed water is used for irrigation, benefiting five local farming communities.

Martín emphasised the importance of collaboration with local administrations and communities to safeguard natural resources and support agriculture. He also highlighted the €55 million invested by the Junta de Andalucía in hydraulic works in Axarquía, which provides 19 hm³ of reclaimed water annually. Mayor Medina praised the public-private collaboration essential for local agriculture, which will significantly benefit from a reliable water supply in Axarquia.

