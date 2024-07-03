News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 9:30

Paca the swan from Albir is safe and well Credit: Facebook

Paca

Locals from Albir were concerned about their unofficial mascot, Paca, the swan, as she had not been seen for a while.

Thankfully, she has now been spotted, and many have taken to Facebook to share their joy.

Islamic jug

Two residents of Villajoyosa have found a unique Islamic jug near their home in the Alfarella area.

The piece has been given to the Councillor for Historical Heritage and will be restored and displayed as part of an exhibition at the local museum.

Altea

Altea is being given a tourism boost by being featured in the Spanish edition of Local Geographic.

The feature recommends a July visit and describes the town as quintessentially Mediterranean, with its whitewashed houses, complete with bougainvillaea, geraniums and jasmines.

Beach safety

Those looking to enjoy the beaches of Benidorm can do so with the knowledge that local police are on hand to ensure their safety.

A total of 38 daily officers will reinforce the service on the beaches during the peak summer season.