News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams •
Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 9:30
Paca the swan from Albir is safe and well
Credit: Facebook
Paca
Locals from Albir were concerned about their unofficial mascot, Paca, the swan, as she had not been seen for a while.
Thankfully, she has now been spotted, and many have taken to Facebook to share their joy.
Islamic jug
Two residents of Villajoyosa have found a unique Islamic jug near their home in the Alfarella area.
The piece has been given to the Councillor for Historical Heritage and will be restored and displayed as part of an exhibition at the local museum.
Altea
Altea is being given a tourism boost by being featured in the Spanish edition of Local Geographic.
The feature recommends a July visit and describes the town as quintessentially Mediterranean, with its whitewashed houses, complete with bougainvillaea, geraniums and jasmines.
Beach safety
Those looking to enjoy the beaches of Benidorm can do so with the knowledge that local police are on hand to ensure their safety.
A total of 38 daily officers will reinforce the service on the beaches during the peak summer season.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.