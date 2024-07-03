Parents pay to have waterlily photo

By John Smith • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 15:17

Three babies on a waterlily in Belgium Credit: Plantentuin Meise

When one thinks of water lilies, the picture conjured up is normally a small flowering plant sitting in a pond, but not in South America.

There, the waterlilies don’t flower but grow to a large size and look like green dishes, with many being transported as seeds to Europe.

Intern’s useful mistake

The Ghent Botanical Gardens in Belgium have a number of one particular hybrid, the Victoria longwood which was created in the USA in the 1960s and normally grows to a diameter of around 1.5 metres but this year is different.

Thanks to a change in the fertilisers placed in the water to develop the plants (which have to be grown from seed each year) and an apparently overzealous intern adding more fertiliser than usual, this year’s crop has grown an extra metre.

Whilst they tend to last all year long in South America, there isn’t enough sunlight during the winter to keep the Ghent waterlilies alive and therefore the same painstaking process has to be followed each year.

Not just frogs on the lily pad

Another Belgian Botanical Garden, the Plantentuin in Meise makes quite a lot of money from their waterlilies by charging families €50 to have a photograph of a baby sitting on top of the plant in the middle of the pool.

It is not known whether there was a discount for three at once.