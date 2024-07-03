Plane stops midway due to “spoiled food”

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 18:55

Delta Air Lines Credit: Delta Air Lines, Facebook

More than 20 passengers flying from Detroit to Amsterdam became so unwell that the plane had to make an unprecedented stop.

The Delta Air Lines plane was taking 277 passengers to the Netherlands when it made an unexpected turn around above Canada, three hours into the journey. An hour later, the plane made an emergency stop at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, where the ill patients were attended to by doctors.

“Some of the food on board was spoiled,” stated Delta authorities. The airline noted that this “is not the service Delta is known for,”; a total of 24 people were sick, including 10 crew members onboard.

12 passengers were especially affected and checked by the ambulance but did not want to undergo further treatment; still trying to get to the Netherlands.