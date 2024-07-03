Powerhouse of Costa del Sol rock

By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 16:12

Rob Sas warming up Credit EWN

POWERHOUSE of local rock, Rob Sas is back at the Fuengirola Groove Music Bar, Saturday July 13.

Ready to blow the roof off one more time, The Rob Sas Band returns to Fuengirola with a setlist of the best in classic rock numbers from ACDC to Zeppelin and ZZ Top to Sabbath!

The multitalented Sas, rock guitarist and singer, is no doubt the most experienced on the Costa del Sol scene. He has played with a plethora of greats including Steve Priest and Mick Tucker of The Sweet, and ‘Hud’ Hudson of the Strawbs.

Rock n Soul

The accomplished Rob Sas’s repertoire is not only limited to the explosive riffs of heavy rock. He has also worked with the Soul Survivors and backed Clem Curtis of The Foundations and with Jamaican soul singer Jimmy James and The Vagabonds.

The Rob Sas Band, comprised of local well-known musicians David Gil (vocals), Rodrigo López (bass) and Dr. Bastion (drums), are all seasoned musicians on the Costa del Sol.

The Stratocaster-wielding Sas returns to the Groove Music Bar, Puerto Deportivo Fuengirola, Saturday July 13 at 10pm.