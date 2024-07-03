Record occupation in Marbella hotels

By John Smith • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 18:56

70 years ago these two men created Marbella Club Credit: Marbella Club

Hotel occupancy in Marbella during the month of May set an all-time record with 79.35 per cent occupancy according to information just released.

Highest figure ever

This unprecedented number is the highest figure for the hotel occupation in the city since official records began, according the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Marbella Director General of Tourism, Laura de Arce said that “the two years after the pandemic, in which this month was around 75 per cent, are now behind us and with a percentage of occupancy that is close to 80 per cent this is more typical of what the summer season should be”.

A total of 79,555 visitors stayed in Marbella hotels of which 61,349 came from abroad whilst the balance was made up of Spanish residents.

Brits continue to be largest number of visitors

The INE figures concerning the nationalities of foreign visitors have been extended to give a better view of which nations favour Marbella but once again, head and shoulders above all other nations comes the United Kingdom with 22,480.

So, more than a quarter of all hotel visitors in May were British followed by those from Ireland, France, Germany and the United States each represented by between 3,000 and 4,000 people with other nationalities falling in to the 2,000 odd group.

Average stays are slightly shorter than in the past but with a daily average room spend of €209.72 not only has another record been set, but it also ensures that the 3,694 staff employed may be confident of their positions.

Marbella Club

It should however never be forgotten that two men, Prince Alfonso von Hohenlohe and Count Rudi von Schönburg were responsible for putting Marbella on the celebrity map by founding Marbella Club (which is still going strong) in 1954.