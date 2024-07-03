This service, which has performed well in previous summers, maintains four collection points: the municipal cemetery, the car park in front of Masymas, the parking area of Lady Elizabeth School, and the cove itself.

Beach Bus Schedule

The schedule for the beach bus is as follows: it departs every morning at 10:00.AM from the town centre, stopping subsequently at the Masymas car park, the Lady Elizabeth School parking area, and finally at the cove.

The return trip follows the same route in reverse and will depart at midday, 2:30.PM, 4:00.PM and 6:30.PM.

Shuttle Bus

In addition to the beach bus, the shuttle will run every 15 to 20 minutes between the cove’s car park and the beach, offering an alternative to the challenging climb, particularly on hot days when beachgoers are laden with beach gear.

This service aims to alleviate traffic congestion in the coastal area, providing a sustainable and free alternative to paid parking.