By Anna Ellis •
Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 14:34
Ride the Wave: Free Beach Bus Brings Fun in the Sun to Moraig Cove. Image: Ayuntamiento de El Poble Nou de Benitatxel.
This service, which has performed well in previous summers, maintains four collection points: the municipal cemetery, the car park in front of Masymas, the parking area of Lady Elizabeth School, and the cove itself.
The schedule for the beach bus is as follows: it departs every morning at 10:00.AM from the town centre, stopping subsequently at the Masymas car park, the Lady Elizabeth School parking area, and finally at the cove.
The return trip follows the same route in reverse and will depart at midday, 2:30.PM, 4:00.PM and 6:30.PM.
In addition to the beach bus, the shuttle will run every 15 to 20 minutes between the cove’s car park and the beach, offering an alternative to the challenging climb, particularly on hot days when beachgoers are laden with beach gear.
This service aims to alleviate traffic congestion in the coastal area, providing a sustainable and free alternative to paid parking.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
