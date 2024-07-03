Rossman opens in Albox

By John Smith •
Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 12:26
Opening of the New Store
Credit: Rossman
Joining an existing store in Vicar, German company Rossman has just opened its second outlet in Almeria, this time in Albox.
There was quite a lot of excitement with many turning up on June 28 to take advantage of a number of special offers, with the first 50 people receiving a gift voucher (with some worth up to €100) whilst those who weren’t so lucky took part in a raffle for a paddle surf kit.
That wasn’t all as there was an opening 20 per cent discount on make up and 10 per cent discount on other products on sale in the large store based in the Avenida 28 de Febrero, where there is plenty of parking as well as a number of popular supermarkets.
There is a huge range of competitively priced product available from this massive drug store (similar to Superdrug in the UK) which covers more than 400 square metres.
The company is committed to continue to expand its outlets throughout Andalucia and the next opening will be in Malaga Province but according to the German Chamber of Commerce in Spain, there will almost certainly be a third outlet opened in Almeria Province before the end of the year.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
