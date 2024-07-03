Rossman opens in Albox

By John Smith • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 12:26

Opening of the New Store Credit: Rossman

Joining an existing store in Vicar, German company Rossman has just opened its second outlet in Almeria, this time in Albox.

There was quite a lot of excitement with many turning up on June 28 to take advantage of a number of special offers, with the first 50 people receiving a gift voucher (with some worth up to €100) whilst those who weren’t so lucky took part in a raffle for a paddle surf kit.

Discounts offered

That wasn’t all as there was an opening 20 per cent discount on make up and 10 per cent discount on other products on sale in the large store based in the Avenida 28 de Febrero, where there is plenty of parking as well as a number of popular supermarkets.

There is a huge range of competitively priced product available from this massive drug store (similar to Superdrug in the UK) which covers more than 400 square metres.

Another store in Almeria expected

The company is committed to continue to expand its outlets throughout Andalucia and the next opening will be in Malaga Province but according to the German Chamber of Commerce in Spain, there will almost certainly be a third outlet opened in Almeria Province before the end of the year.