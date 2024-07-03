The growing popularity of Costa Blanca

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 12:32

View of Benidorm Credit: steffen I, Flickr

The hotel and tourism association, Hosbec, shared the recent increase in tourism in Costa Blanca, especially highlighting the popularity of Benidorm, which continues to grow.

“Benidorm has taken off,” commented the association. This June was closed with a hotel occupancy of 87.5 per cent, exceeding last year´s records by 1.3 per cent.

Aside from Spanish visitors, the large majority are British, despite the recent concerns regarding Brexit and traveling in Europe. The British remain to make 39.3 per cent of the tourists, followed at a distance by Portguese at 4.3 per cent, Irish at 2.6 per cent. Belgian at 2.3 per cent, Dutch 1.9 at per cent and Romanian at 1.1 per cent.

Costa Blanca overall, excluding Benidorm, reached an occupancy rate of 82.5 per cent in the second half of June; 1.8 per cent more than last year. With domestic tourism holding 56 per cent of the visitors, 44 per cent are international, including British, Belgian, Dutch, Irish, Norwegian and French.

Considering that July and August conventionally host the highest number of tourists, Hosbec made predictions about the future month; “The first fifteen days of July are expected to be optimistic since it already has 77 per cent confirmed reservations”