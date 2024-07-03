The Mythical Legend of Puig Campana

By Donna Williams • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 12:00

Puig Campana with its legendary ‘hole’ Credit: Shutterstock: Pablesku

Puig Campana, at 1406 meters, is the second-highest mountain in the province of Alicante, Aitana being the first.

Its imposing figure can be spotted from almost any town in the region, a testament to its prominence.

What sets it apart is its unique ‘hole’, a feature central to the mythical mountain’s romantic and legendary tale of Cerivert the Giant.

The legend of Puig Campana

It is said that he was in love with a young girl and lived with her in a hut. One day, a stranger came to warn him of a prophecy that foretold that when the sun stopped shining, his beloved would die.

Upon his return to the hut, Cerivert found his love indeed fading, just as the stranger had foretold. In a desperate attempt to prolong her life, he kicked a hole into the mountain, hoping to delay the sunset.

The piece that broke off is said to be the islet of Benidorm. When his beloved passed, Cerivert, unwilling to be parted from her, buried her there and remained, forever holding her in his arms.