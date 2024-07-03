By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 18:10

Tanya E Mann Rennick inspired members of The Sister Table Mallorca Credit: The Sister Table/fb

The Sister Table Mallorca is not your average networking event. Here, women from all walks of life come together with a shared mission: to become confident communicators.

Their public speaking mentoring program is designed to empower you to share your message with clarity and passion. Whether you’re facing a boardroom or a friendly gathering, their programme equips you with the tools to make a lasting impact.

Founder, Emma Boardman says – “At The Sister Table Mallorca we aim to help all women from all walks of life to grow in confident communication; both on and off the mic. Our public speaking mentoring program is designed to bring out the best in you and your message.”

Finding new confidence

And the results speak for themselves. The Sister Table gatherings are a testament to the program’s success. They’ve witnessed countless “Sisters” bravely step up to the challenge, sharing their stories and ideas with newfound confidence.

Tanya E Mann Rennick

Last week, a guest speaker from London, Tanya E Mann Rennick, left a lasting impression. Tanya, known for her work in Emotional Recalibration, took the group on a journey of self-discovery, pushing them to unlock their full potential. Tanya stated “Emotional Recalibration is work that sets you free. I know that sounds big and sweeping, but it really does.”

Tanya also has some wise words about reaching middle age -“I think midlife is when the Universe gently places her hands upon your shoulders, pulls you close, and whispers in your ear: I’m not screwing around. It’s time. All of this pretending and performing – these coping mechanisms that you’ve developed to protect yourself from feeling inadequate and getting hurt – has to go.”

Join the Sister Table

The Sister Table Mallorca is more than just a networking event; it’s a supportive community where women can learn, grow, and inspire one another. If you’re ready to find your voice and share your message with the world, you can find the group on Facebook.