A Grand Opening for Torrox Hub

Published: 04 Jul 2024

Photocredit Torrox Hub

Celebrating Community and Growth

We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Torrox Hub’s new and expanded premises on Friday, July 5th, from 12 PM to 3 PM. This special event is our way of saying thank you to the wonderful community of Torrox and Spain for the incredible support we’ve received since our inception in early 2022. Everyone is welcome to join us for this celebratory occasion, featuring complimentary refreshments, free gifts, and amazing special offers from our internet suppliers. We are also delighted to have JoJo and Bambi from “Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun” joining the festivities!

Torrox Hub was founded with a simple mission: to support and serve our community. Little did we know that in just two short years, we would grow from a small shop to a store five times its original size, complete with our first employee! This growth is a testament to the trust and loyalty of our customers, and for that, we are profoundly grateful.

Our services have always been about more than just business. From managing PO boxes and sending parcels to arranging internet and SIM cards, printing services, and assisting with residency applications, we strive to be a reliable and supportive resource for our community. Beyond our core services, we are especially proud of our community pantry initiative. With generous donations from locals, we help ensure that those in need have access to food and essential supplies.

Colin and Sam Fintz established Torrox Hub with the goal of making a positive impact on our community. As we open our new premises, we reflect on how far we’ve come and how much more we hope to achieve. Our commitment to our customers remains unwavering, and we look forward to continuing to grow and serve you with the same dedication and passion.

Join us on July 5th for our grand opening celebration. Let’s come together to celebrate not just the success of Torrox Hub, but the strength and spirit of our incredible community. Here’s to many more years of growth, support, and shared success.

Thank you, Torrox, for being part of our journey. We couldn’t have done it without you.

Warm regards, Colin Fintz and Sam Fintz

Avenida del Peñoncillo 13, Torrox Costa, Malaga 29793

www.torroxhub.com

info@torroxhub.com

711 095 624

