A guide to Santa Ponsa

Santa Ponsa is popular with residents and tourists
Santa Ponsa, situated in a sheltered cove on Mallorca’s southwest coast, is both a resort and a favourite with international residents.
Unlike many resorts marred by towering high-rises, Santa Ponsa retains a home-from-home charm.
The centrepiece of the town is the stunning blue flag beach – a vast expanse of soft, white sand lapped by clear waters. A lively promenade offers restaurants, bars, and shops.
The vibrant year-round expat community translates to restaurants and bars that stay open throughout the year, ensuring a lively atmosphere even during the off-season.
Santa Ponsa’s heart lies within its marina, Club Nautico Santa Ponsa. Tucked away in the natural cove of Sa Caleta, it welcomes boats up to 20 meters. For those seeking a touch of glamour, the nearby Port Adriano is a haven for superyachts owned by the rich and famous.
A peek beneath the surface of the town reveals a rich history. The resort’s name itself harks back to a Roman villa named Sancta Pontia. More significantly, Sa Caleta, the very cove where the marina now sits, witnessed a pivotal moment in Mallorcan history. It was here in 1229 that King Jaume I landed, initiating the conquest of Mallorca. A large stone cross erected in 1929 commemorates this event, and the annual Rei en Jaume festival, held at the end of August/beginning of September, keeps the memory alive.
El Rocio (early June)
El Rocío is a five-day celebration held over the first weekend of June. This vibrant festival draws inspiration from Andalusia, Spain’s southern region. Expect a long weekend overflowing with delicious food, refreshing drinks, and lively music. The streets come alive with a festive atmosphere, bustling with stalls offering local crafts and delectable treats. Side shows add to the entertainment, making El Rocío a perfect event for the whole family.
Rei en Jaume (early September)
The crown jewel of Santa Ponsa’s fiestas is the Rei en Jaume, a two-week extravaganza that usually begins around September 1. This fiesta commemorates a pivotal moment in Mallorcan history – the landing of King James I (Jaume I) in 1229, which marked the beginning of the conquest of Mallorca.
A large stone cross on the southern headland, not far from the nautical club, stands as a reminder of this historic event. Throughout the two weeks, various venues around Santa Ponsa host a variety of activities, keeping the festive spirit high.
