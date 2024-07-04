Advice for UK pensioners aged over-80

By John Smith •
Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 13:54
Mel Stride was the most recent Conservative Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
Credit: DWP X
The following letter has been sent to citizen’s rights groups and charities in Spain by the British embassy and will be of interest to British pensioners aged over-80.
I am writing to you to ask for your help in spreading an important message to British people living in Spain who are aged over 80 and receiving a UK state pension.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) sent out a letter on 7 January 2024 to check that over-80s of any nationality who are drawing a state pension in Spain are still eligible. They are called ‘life certificates’ and they require the recipient to complete a form and have a witness sign it before returning it in the post.
Full instructions are provided in the letter. This is a routine process, with certificates sent by DWP on a regular cycle to specific groups drawing a UK state pension.
To date, the number of life certificates returned to the DWP from Spain is lower than expected. The DWP have therefore extended the deadline to 31 July 2024 to give over-80s more time to complete the process.
It’s really important that all British state pensioners over the age of 80 complete this process as soon as possible. Failure to do so could lead to the suspension of pension payments by DWP (although these can be reinstated at any point if eligibility is subsequently proven). We would be extremely grateful for your help in spreading this message to your contacts and members and if possible, supporting them to complete and return the life certificate.
If any state pensioners over-80 have not received a letter or has changed their address without notifying DWP, they can request a new one here: https://www.gov.uk/international-pension- centre.
As for state pensioners under-80, there is no action currently required but they will be receiving a letter towards the end of the year. We therefore recommend that all state pensioners check their address registered with DWP is correct if they have recently moved house. They can do so here: https://www.gov.uk/international-pension-centre .
Finally, for state pensioners over-80 that have already received their letter and returned their life certificate, no further action is required.
Thank you very much in advance for your help. We hope that, by working together, we can ensure that eligible state pensioners who are living in Spain can continue to receive their pension.
Hugh Elliott
British Ambassador to Spain
If you know of anyone who is over-80 and receives a British State Pension then please draw their attention to this important message.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.