Andalucia: Campaign is launched to prevent drownings

By Talyta Franca • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 10:30

Andalucia cost Credit: Nicolas Vigier, Flickr

Hoping for a summer free from water-related tragedies, Andalucia’s regional government has presented a new initiative aimed at preventing drownings.

Launched this Monday in Cadiz Province, the plan targets swimming pools, beaches, and natural bathing spots throughout the region.

Calling for action

According to the SUR report, Antonio Sanz, Regional Minister of the Presidency, led the presentation, detailing the action plan’s latest features.

Accompanied by key officials, including Deputy Minister of the Interior Tomás Burgos and Secretary General of the Interior David Gil, Sanz emphasised the importance of public safety and accident prevention.

Sanz highlighted last year’s 72 drowning deaths in Andalucía’s waters, showing the urgent need for this action plan.

He called for public collaboration to achieve the goal of zero drownings this summer, emphasising the role of community participation in ensuring safety.

Innovative tools introduced

A key component is the ‘Catálogo General de Playas’ mobile app, which now features a speaking virtual assistant providing real-time beach conditions and safety information. This tool is designed to facilitate effective emergency response and coordination.

Developed by the Digital Agency of Andalucia, the virtual assistant offers spoken responses about the location of first aid stations, lifeguard posts, and safe nautical channels.

Sanz noted that this advancement simplifies access to crucial information, particularly for those less tech-savvy.

Coastline safety planning

Last year, beach-related incidents accounted for the highest number of drownings.

The 112 emergency services, equipped with Advanced Mobile Phone Location (AML) and callback alert systems, coordinated 390 rescues in 2023, a significant increase from the previous as reported by SUR.

In closing, Sanz expressed hope that residents and tourists will enjoy Andalucia’s natural beauty safely this summer, supported by the safety measures of the ‘Zero Drowning’ campaign.