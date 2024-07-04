Bastille Day – the day that unites us

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 04 Jul 2024 • 13:17

Eiffel Tower fireworks Credit: Mustang Joe, Flickr

Remembering the storming of Bastille on July 14, 1789, Bastille Day is a French national holiday in honour of the awakening of unity and freedom.

For the French, Bastille Day remains a remarkable celebration, traditionally dating back to the 1790s, when the public united for banquets in celebration of the newfound peace.

During the French Revolution in 1789, a number of rebel Parisians stormed the bastille prison fortress; a symbol of monarchy tyranny. They freed seven prisoners. This event is considered the start of the Great French Revolution and a symbol of diminishing absolutism.

In 1880, July 14 was declared a state holiday, celebrated with military parades, fireworks and grandiose balls. The traditions continue to be cherished as every year, a military parade takes place in Paris, hosted by the French President and animated by a large fireworks display at the Eiffel Tower.

With such a huge impact on the role of freedom and peace in Europe, the event is not solely celebrated in France but is a holiday across the world, including Belgium, USA, UK, India, Hungary and more.

Uniquely, it is the oldest and largest military parade in Europe.