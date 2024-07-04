By Donna Williams • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 10:00

The bell tower of the Church of San Bartolome Credit: Shutterstock: Luis Angel Garcia

Finestrat, a town steeped in tradition and history, is home to the unique church of San Bartolome.

This architectural marvel, built in the 18th century, is a testament to the town’s reverence for its past and the resting place of the town’s patron saint.

The church of San Bartolome is a defining feature of the urban landscape, with a bell tower of extraordinary height.

The façade of the church combines elements of the Baroque and Neoclassical styles and there are two doors which are shaped like a Latin cross.

Finestrat Patron Saint Festival

Around August 24, Finestrat comes to life with a diverse range of festivities in honour of their saint, which are enjoyed by residents and tourists alike.

These days are filled with street parties, costume parades, concerts, flower offerings, and, of course, lots of activities for the children and religious ceremonies.

All of which ensures there’s something for everyone and makes those in attendance feel like part of the vibrant community.