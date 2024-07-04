By Donna Williams •
Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 10:00
The bell tower of the Church of San Bartolome
Credit: Shutterstock: Luis Angel Garcia
Finestrat, a town steeped in tradition and history, is home to the unique church of San Bartolome.
This architectural marvel, built in the 18th century, is a testament to the town’s reverence for its past and the resting place of the town’s patron saint.
The church of San Bartolome is a defining feature of the urban landscape, with a bell tower of extraordinary height.
The façade of the church combines elements of the Baroque and Neoclassical styles and there are two doors which are shaped like a Latin cross.
Around August 24, Finestrat comes to life with a diverse range of festivities in honour of their saint, which are enjoyed by residents and tourists alike.
These days are filled with street parties, costume parades, concerts, flower offerings, and, of course, lots of activities for the children and religious ceremonies.
All of which ensures there’s something for everyone and makes those in attendance feel like part of the vibrant community.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.