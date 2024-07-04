Cooking with kindness – City Streets

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 15:16
Simone Gijselaers volunteering
Credit: Simone Gijselaers, Facebook
City Streets Community Project Benidorm is seeking your help.
The organisation works hard to support the homeless people on the streets of Albir, Altea and Benidorm, providing them with hot and nutritious meals a few times a week.
Our neighbours need our support to keep going, especially in the difficult times during the summer. “Nobody chooses to be homeless. And with the tourist season´s start, people living on the streets have an even harder time than normal due to all the shameless looking and judging,” stated City Streets Community Project on social media.
The organisation has already benefited from individual donors and restaurants who have provided meals for the homeless, including Buena Vista, The Irish Tavern, Pasta & Pasta, Champions Pub and Mana.
City Streets Community is seeking to partner with more restaurants, bars and hotels who can help by supplying about 30 meals once per month, to be forwarded to the people in need, who continue to suffer around us.
If you are interested in a partnership, phone 643 476 773 or email info@citystreets..com.
To donate, visit citystreets.es
“When you do good, you feel good. When you feel good, you do good.”
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
