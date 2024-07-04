Cooling night walks in Teulada

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 14:19
Teulada-Moraira at night
Credit: WINDENRIC, Flickr
Embark on a cooling evening journey through the nature of Teulada with the night eco-tourism routes this summer.
Route 1 takes place on July 13, going through Teulada Cami de l´Abiar and Tossal Gros, with a distance of 8 km. The route is easy to follow and has a 150 m elevation, lasting 3,5 hours from Plaza de la Constitucion (Town Hall).
Route 2 is on July 27, also with low difficulty of just 5 km with an elevation of 25 m in three hours. The meeting point is the Town Hall.
Route 3 takes place on August 10 and has medium difficulty of a trip of 7,5 km with an elevation of 160 m, estimated to be finished in 3,5 hours. The departure will be from Espai la Senieta (Tourist Information point).
All routes depart at 8.30pm and are open for all aged 12 and above. Each route has 2 guides to encourage your healthy journey as you delight in the summer weather.
It is necessary to bring a flashlight, appropriate footwear, snacks and water. There are a maximum of 50 people per each group; everyone is welcomed regardless of age and fitness level.
Free registration here.
