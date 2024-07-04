Dining with Donkeys

By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 14:49

Positive Steps For The Mijas’ Donkeys And Donkey Sanctuary Credit: Facebook

Bookings can now be made for the Dine with our Donkeys fundraising event August 10, 7.30pm, a fun night to support this vital local donkey sanctuary.

Donkey Dreamland, the donkey sanctuary in Las Lagunas de Mijas, is holding an event to raise funds for its centre. For the inexpensive price of €39 per person with kids’ meals at €22, there will be canapés and sparkling wine, a three-course meal with wine, live entertainment, an exciting raffle with fantastic prizes, and of course, a chance to meet the adorable donkeys. They will also be launching a new clothing line, ‘Burry’s’. Dress code for the event is ‘smart casual’.

Donkey sanctuary

Donkey Dreamland provides a home for donkeys free from pain and suffering, surrounded by people who offer love and respect in a calm and tranquil setting. Throughout history donkeys have served us well, worked hard and have, at times, been abused. Donkey Dreamland aims to restore their dignity, whilst providing support and understanding of their plight through education and interaction.

Donkey Dreamland is solely funded by donations from visitors and private supporters and receives no government funding.

Beautiful location

The charitable event is being held at beautiful location, La Sierra Restaurante, Cerrado del Álguila Golf at 7.30pm, August 10. Bookings can be made on the ‘events’ page of their website.