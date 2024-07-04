Dining with Donkeys

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 14:49
Positive Steps For The Mijas’ Donkeys And Donkey Sanctuary
Credit: Facebook
Bookings can now be made for the Dine with our Donkeys fundraising event August 10, 7.30pm, a fun night to support this vital local donkey sanctuary.
Donkey Dreamland, the donkey sanctuary in Las Lagunas de Mijas, is holding an event to raise funds for its centre. For the inexpensive price of €39 per person with kids’ meals at €22, there will be canapés and sparkling wine, a three-course meal with wine, live entertainment, an exciting raffle with fantastic prizes, and of course, a chance to meet the adorable donkeys. They will also be launching a new clothing line, ‘Burry’s’. Dress code for the event is ‘smart casual’.
Donkey Dreamland provides a home for donkeys free from pain and suffering, surrounded by people who offer love and respect in a calm and tranquil setting. Throughout history donkeys have served us well, worked hard and have, at times, been abused. Donkey Dreamland aims to restore their dignity, whilst providing support and understanding of their plight through education and interaction.
Donkey Dreamland is solely funded by donations from visitors and private supporters and receives no government funding.
The charitable event is being held at beautiful location, La Sierra Restaurante, Cerrado del Álguila Golf at 7.30pm, August 10. Bookings can be made on the ‘events’ page of their website.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.