By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 11:40

Elche: Oxford honour and sustainable moves. Image: BSRS.

Oxford honour

Professor Jorge Alió, a distinguished Ophthalmology professor at Miguel Hernández University of Elche, has been honoured with the Medal of Honor from the British Society of Refractive Surgery.

This accolade was bestowed upon him during the society’s 31st annual conference, where he delivered the honorary “Charles McGhee Special Guest Lecture” on therapeutic refractive surgery for keratoconus which is a degenerative, non-inflammatory corneal condition that causes the cornea to become irregularly shaped.

Further Recognition

Dr. Alió’s extensive career received further recognition with the prestigious Charles McGhee Medal from the British Society of Refractive Surgery (BSRS).

This award highlights his contributions to the field.

Alió is a leading international expert on keratoconus, presenting groundbreaking pilot research on advanced stem cell therapy.

Ranked 12th among the 100 most influential and inspiring ophthalmologists worldwide in ‘The Ophthalmologist Power List 2023’, Dr. Alió is the only Spanish doctor to make the list.

BiciElx expansion

Torrellano has become the first district of Elche to offer the BiciElx service with the debut of four new bike stations.

This expansion marks the beginning of a significant growth plan for the service, aiming to nearly double the number of stations from 60 to 115.

The new stations in Torrellano join the existing 56 spread throughout the urban area, marking the service’s first reach into the districts.

Future Expansions

Future expansions are planned for El Altet, Arenales del Sol, and Elche Parque Empresarial in the coming months.

The new stations are strategically located near key areas: IES Torrellano, the entrance to the Torrellano Sports Centre, near the Immaculate Conception Parish and the OMAC office at 52 Purísima Street, and at Calle de la Figuera 2.

Freedom of Movement

Elche’s Mayor Pablo Ruz emphasised the city’s commitment to its districts, sustainable mobility, and the freedom of movement within the municipality.

He stated, “Once again we demonstrate our commitment to sustainable mobility and freedom of movement within the entire municipality.”