By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 15:22

The Film Symphony Orchestra returns to Southern Spanish shores with Henko, an unparalleled and astonishing tribute to some of the greatest soundtracks in history, July 13, 10pm.

Save the date because this spectacular show invariably sells out! The Film Symphony Orchestra (FSO) will be performing in Sotogrande, on July 13 at 10pm. At HENKO, the show, with all its impressive staging, the FSO showcases some of the most emblematic themes from films such as: Skyfall, Mulan, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Rock, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, The Godfather, Pocahontas, Harry Potter and a plethora more!

World-renowned orchestral production

The Japanese term ‘Henko’, from which the show’s name derives, refers to a positive inner change, one of no return. A fitting title for this world-renowned orchestral production. Year after year, the FSO never fails to surprise audiences with amazing shows and new and unexpected additions, gaining an ever increasing number of followers and fans.

Feel the evocative power of the movie

Leading the FSO, the charismatic conductor Constantino Martínez-Orts accompanying the audience on an exciting and emotional-charged musical journey of no return! Martínez-Orts has been quoted as saying ‘We aim to convey a feeling of freeing oneself. At concerts I reach out to the audience making humorous comments and explanations. With the music, along the with the spectacular lighting, I don’t want the audience to just hear the theme from Jaws, but to feel the evocative power the movie has.’

An original and moving musical adventure, this is a tribute to Henko, a positive inner change with no return.

Tickets prices start at €35

Location: Finca Los Pinos Autovía A-7 Salida 133 – San Roque