Flight from Tenerife diverted to Cork

By John Smith • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 16:36

Rosemary in happier times Credit: Tommy Burns and John Clark CSC Facebook

Passengers on a Jet2 flight from Tenerife to Glasgow were upset to see that an elderly lady appeared to be in distress and the aircraft was diverted to Cork airport.

Following what was described as an emergency landing, it transpired that the passenger had died during the flight and her body was removed from the aircraft.

Flight LS176 had taken off from Tenerife at 10.16pm on July and the crew declared an onboard incident in the early hours of July 3.

The passenger was 69-year-old Rosemary Burns widow of former legend as player and manager of Celtic Football Club, Tommy Burns who died in 2008 at the young age of 51 from cancer.

Tributes to Rosemary

There were numerous tributes to Rosemary on Social Media, one of which came from Celtic Football Club which said “Everyone at Celtic Football Club is devastated to hear of the passing of Rosemary Burns, wife of Celtic legend Tommy Burns.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club, and the entire Celtic Family are with Emma, Jenna, Michael and Jonathan at this desperately sad time.”

Jet2 statement

A report in the Daily Mail confirmed that a spokesperson for Jet2 said: “We can confirm that flight LS176 from Tenerife to Glasgow diverted to Cork in the early hours of this morning due to a customer requiring medical assistance. The aircraft subsequently departed for Glasgow Airport.”

It appears that Rosemary had been feeling under the weather whilst holidaying in the Canary Island which is why she reportedly decided to return home to Scotland earlier than expected but sadly she wasn’t destined to complete that final journey.