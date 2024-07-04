By Anna Ellis •
Headspace: MUBAG’s exhibition illuminates thought through art. Image. Mubag / Facebook.
The Alicante Museum of Fine Arts (MUBAG) has launched a new exhibition featuring a selection of pieces from Candela Álvarez Soldevilla’s ‘Studiolo’ Collection.
The exhibition will be on display until February 2025.
This exhibition showcases works by prominent contemporary artists from both national and international scenes.
Centred around the head as a symbol of thought, the exhibition offers a novel and reflective take on the museum’s permanent collection.
It occupies the lobby and the first floor of MUBAG, creating a dialogue with the permanent collection titled ‘The 19th Century: The Collection in the Light’.
Titled ‘Studiolo: A Look at the Collection of Candela A. Soldevilla,’ the exhibition features 36 pieces, including 30 sculptures, four drawings, one oil painting, and one photograph, created by 31 artists from various periods and styles.
The collection ranges from a 1918 bronze sculpture by Egon Schiele to a 2024 painting by Rosalía Banet, encompassing a wide array of techniques and themes, all centred on the depiction of the head.
MUBAG is located at Calle Gravina, 13 – 15 in Alicante.
