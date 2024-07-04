Jonas Blue Max Beach

By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 14:20

Jonas Blue Credit: jonasblue.com

Dj and producer, Jonas Blue plays MAX Beach, between Calahonda and Cala de Mijas, Saurday August 12.

The English DJ, songwriter, and record producer, known for his for his singles ‘Perfect Strangers’, ‘Fast Car’ and ‘Mama’ brings his soulful vibes to the Costa del Sol.

Soulful Vibes

Jonas’ debut, a tropical house version of Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ which peaked at number 2 in the UK singles charts, actually higher than Chapman’s 1988 original, and number 1 in Germany, Sweden, Australia and New Zealand.

He went on to produce such stars of the London scene as Craig David, and his own song ‘I See Love’ featuring Joe Jonas featured on the Hotel Transylvania 3 soundtrack. He has also received a variety of award nominations including for The Brits and MTV Music awards, Europe.

Pool Party

At Max Beach, you can experience ‘Boujee by the Pool’ where urban vibes meet upscale relaxation and chill out to the hottest beats while soaking up the sun in pure luxury, followed by Pool Party, featuring Jonas Blue the internationally-renowned DJ, songwriter and producer performs at the vibrant Max Beach venue. Dance the night away to his chart-topping hits including ‘Fast Car’ and ‘Rise’ while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere that Max Beach is famous for.

Don’t miss this summer’s most electrifying event!

Reservations: Tel: 952 930 858, maxbeach.es

Location: Urb Riviera del Sol 29649