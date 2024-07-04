Karaoke & Saxophone sessions

By Anna Akopyan •
Karaoke at The Pearl
Credit: The Pearl, Facebook
Why not spend a night with friends, singing your favourite hits at The Pearl Bar in Calpe?
The lively venue hosts Karaoke & Saxophone nights every Wednesday and Saturday from 9pm until 3.30am, welcoming visitors for a great selection of cocktails, beers and spirits.
All Wednesday and Saturday karaoke sessions will be accompanied by the fantastic saxophonist, Pablo M Bosch and hosted by the singer, Felicia, who will ensure that you have a splendid night of singing and dancing.
At Carrer Dr. Fleming 16, Calpe.
