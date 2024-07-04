Trending:

Karaoke & Saxophone sessions

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 16:16

Karaoke at The Pearl Credit: The Pearl, Facebook

Why not spend a night with friends, singing your favourite hits at The Pearl Bar in Calpe?

The lively venue hosts Karaoke & Saxophone nights every Wednesday and Saturday from 9pm until 3.30am, welcoming visitors for a great selection of cocktails, beers and spirits.

All Wednesday and Saturday karaoke sessions will be accompanied by the fantastic saxophonist, Pablo M Bosch and hosted by the singer, Felicia, who will ensure that you have a splendid night of singing and dancing. 

At Carrer Dr. Fleming 16, Calpe.

