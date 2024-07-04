Mark Slack – MINI Cooper 5-door revealed

By Mark Slack • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 12:50

Photocredit Mini Cooper

A few months after the launch of the three-door, BMW has now launched the five-door MINI Cooper. It comes with a choice of two petrol engines that, BMW say, deliver hallmark MINI go-kart feeling.

The new Cooper is almost identical in dimensions to its predecessor and offers three trim levels – Classic, Exclusive and Sport – and is priced from €28,406/£24,050 OTR.

Two petrol engines, a 154 PS three- cylinder petrol unit with 230 Nm of torque, providing a top speed of 225kph/140mph and passing the benchmark 100kph/62mph in 8.0 seconds.

The second engine is a 201 PS four-cylinder petrol unit with a maximum torque of 300 Nm, acceleration from 0 to 100kph/62 mph in 6.8 seconds and a top speed of 241kph/150 mph.

Classic, Exclusive and Sport trim levels each offer an array of exterior and interior personalisation options. Classic trim presents a subdued overall external appearance while still highlighting key elements such as the MINI wings logo, which is finished in Silver.

The Exclusive trim brings further customisation options, adding British Racing Green and an all-new colour, Icy Sunshine Blue exterior paint, Vescin Nightshade Blue interior, a dark interior headlining and the front grille in Vibrant Silver. Finally, Sport trim provides Sports Transmission with shift paddles on the steering wheel, and to set it apart there is a distinctive front and rear design plus a rear spoiler with air blades.

Central to the MINI Cooper’s interior is a circular, 24cm/9.4 inch OLED display, where all the vehicle’s functions can be operated via either touch or voice control. The upper half of the screen displays vehicle-related information such as speed and important information on vehicle status, while the lower area houses Navigation, Media, Phone and Climate. All other functions can be accessed via the menu with the display returning to the default setting via the home button. The optional head- up display presents the most important information in the driver’s line of sight.

In conjunction with the MINI Connected Package, the full MINI Navigation Package has 3D visualisation of turn situations, a display of the current traffic situations even when route guidance system is not active, and information on parking facilities. Built at the home of MINI, MINI Plant Oxford, the new MINI Cooper 5 Door is priced from €28,406/£24,050 OTR, with first customer deliveries commencing next month (August).