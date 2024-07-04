Nerja’s beaches achieve prestigious recognition

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 18:18

Most Blue Flags on Axarquía's Coast Image: Shutterstock/ Tunatura

NERJA is celebrating a major win this summer with four Blue Flags fluttering proudly at Burriana, Torrecilla, Maro, and Playazo-Chucho beaches. These flags are more than just symbols—they signify top-notch beaches with excellent services and clean, safe waters. The prestigious awards were recently presented in a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Public Enterprise for Tourism and Sports Management of Andalucia.

Mayor José Alberto Armijo Commends Nerja’s Beach Achievement

Mayor José Alberto Armijo couldn’t be prouder, highlighting Nerja‘s leadership in the Eastern Axarquía for Blue Flags this season. ‘It’s a fantastic achievement for our town,’ he remarked, emphasising the quality and appeal of Nerja’s coastline.

Environmental Sustainability at the Heart of Nerja’s Blue Flag Success

The journey began with the town regaining two Blue Flags in 2021 and has culminated in this year’s impressive tally of four. The Foundation for Environmental Education has recognised Nerja’s ongoing efforts, steadily increasing its Blue Flag count year after year. Nerja is now the town on the Eastern Axarquía Costa del Sol with the most Blue Flags.

The Rising Profile of Nerja’s Coastline

This accolade not only boosts Nerja’s reputation as a premier tourist destination but also highlights its commitment to environmental sustainability and beach quality. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, Nerja’s beaches promise a first-class seaside experience that’s second to none.

