Nicole King – More fun to come!

By Nicole King • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 13:04

Photocredit Nicole King

Marbella Now Episode 445 marks the beginning of the changeover to summer programming!

Co-hosting the show with me is none other than my 5-year-old granddaughter, on holidays from school and that day with nowhere to be other than with Nana. My daughter was working and as with too many mothers, was facing the dilemma in summer of what to do with the children.

Spain is infamous for kids being reared by their grandparents and so I embraced the opportunity wholeheartedly, thankful that my job permits me to adapt. As I explained to my dubious cameraman: it may not turn out to be the most professional show we’ve put together, so we’ll aim for cute!

I had this option but it really brought home the reality of how many parents have to drop their kids off at summer camps, if they can afford it, or find somewhere to “leave them”.

Fortunately, Lake was happy to tag along, albeit she got a little bored. Although she’s quite shy she wasn’t overly concerned about the cameras; perhaps because nowadays we’re always all recording everything? Lake’s first experience in the limelight just happened to be in the Euro Weekly News as soon as she was born with a lovely write-up and photograph of her and now, that same child is co-hosting a show. Quite surreal. Having Lake along however actually leads us quite nicely into the other changes in the format of the show for July, so please keep tuning in, there’s lots more fun to come, starting off tonight with Episode 446 at 9.30 pm on RTV Marbella!