Olympic Games decline in occupancy rates

By Donna Williams • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 12:20

Some fear Olympic Games effect may be counterproductive Credit: Pixabay: Diema

With just weeks to the start of the Olympic Games, concern is rising over the number of unbooked hotel rooms.

While just a few months ago, predictions for occupancy rates were looking favourable; it would appear that might have been premature as rooms remain empty. There seems to be a noticeable trend towards tourists shying away from the capital city.

In fact, some polls suggest that figures are as much as 25 per cent below those of previous years. Not only hotel rooms are being affected, but apartment accommodations are also becoming a struggle to fill.

According to Romain Bellet, the cofounder of WeHost, Airbnb occupancy rates were around 20 to 25 per cent in May. He remarked, “It is extremely quiet,” highlighting the current lull in tourism activity.

Tourist avoidance of Paris

While it is understood that some tourists may be waiting to take advantage of a last-minute deal, businesses are concerned that tourists may be making the assumption that the cost of a holiday will skyrocket during the Games.

Ze Hotel director Aldric Duval echoed those concerns: “I think the Olympic Games effect is counterproductive since everything is very expensive.”

In June, the hotel located at the base of Montmartre, a popular tourist spot, operated at only half capacity, which is in stark contrast with previous years when it hovered at around 80 per cent.

This concern was further echoed by Air France-KLM Group who stated that international markets show a significant avoidance of Paris.

They confirmed in a statement, “Travel to and from France is expected to normalise after the Olympic Games, with encouraging demand levels projected for the end of August and the month of September.”