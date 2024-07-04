On Fridays we drink Muscatel

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 20:27

Muscatel grapes Credit: BioMoscatell, Facebook

Every Friday of July and August, the Associacion Biomoscatell invites visitors for a vineyard tour with wine tasting, where one can learn the mastery of the ancient Muscatel grape.

Join the farmers in a tour through their vineyards to get a first-hand experience of the ecologic cultivation practices of the unique Muscatel grape.

Each visit will be accompanied by a delicious wine tasting, learning about the specialties of the fresh and fruity wine, famous for its ancient origins and impact on Spanish culture.

Information and bookings via 615 398 238 or info@biomoscatell.org

From 7pm until 8pm at Calle Secretario Vicente Pastor.