Poppy Appeal Organiser needed in Mojacar

By John Smith •
Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 17:09
They gave for us, can you give for them?
Credit: Royal British Legion
The Poppy Appeal in Mojacar and neighbouring towns is in danger of closing down in the immediate future.
This is due to fact that the current Poppy Appeal Organiser (POA) health is in poor health and is downsizing into a new home with no garage or storage space for organising the Poppy distribution.
There are three requirements for a new POA, firstly the desire to support the Armed Forces, veterans and families who are in need of financial support by organising the Poppy Appeal in Mojacar region.
Secondly having the space in a garage or storage area to hold the poppies, trays and collection boxes whilst the Appeal takes place.
Thirdly being able to spare time and energy during the period early October to late November to carry out the Appeal.
The POA does not have to be either a member of the Royal British Legion or have ex Forces background and the current POA is willing to ‘mentor’ a new POA through the whole process this coming October and November.
Anyone who thinks that they could fit the bill should contact the current POA on WhatsApp/mobile number 699 953 222 and help the branch continue with its exceptional fundraising work.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
