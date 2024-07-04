Prague Airport has first Poesiomat

By John Smith • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 8:16

Poesiomats are all over the Czech Republic Credit: Poesiomat.cz

Scattered around the Czech Republic in different places both urban and rural are a number of submarine periscope like pieces of metal emerging from the ground.

They are known as Poesiomats and the first was installed in Prague’s Namesti Míru in 2015.

Periscope shaped jukeboxes

Basically they are reminiscent of jukeboxes except, with the crank of a handle, you can choose to listen to one of 20 different recordings, which could be classical music, songs or even poetry.

In an effort to promote understanding of Czech culture to foreigners, a new Poesiomat was installed at Prague Airport on July 2 and the majority of the MP3 recordings will be in English although there will be some recordings in French, German and Spanish.

Time to stop and reflect

Speaking about this latest development, creator Ondřej Kobza explained his thinking behind the move and said “Airports are gateways to and from the country and modern squares where people have time to stop and reflect. We thought it would be wonderful if people could spend this time listening to a Dvořák symphony or a Seifert poem.”

So if you happen to be passing through Prague Airport and see a strange periscope sticking out of the ground, be aware that there won’t a recording of Yellow Submarine by The Beatles but there will be a chance to catch up with some Czech favourites.