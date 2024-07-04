Puzzle Solutions Edition 2035

Trending:

WORD SPIRAL

1 Frog; 2 Gash; 3 Hard; 4 Daft; 5 Tall; 6 Life; 7 Ever; 8 Reel; 9 Last; 10 Tier; 11 Road; 12 Damp; 13 Pair; 14 Roof; 15 Fair; 16 Rich. RICHARD

QUICK QUIZ

1 Robert Baden-Powell; 2 Stuart; 3 Ultra heat treated; 4 The Brontë sisters; 5 Iraq; 6 Sir John Mills; 7 Mark Phillips; 8 Charles Kennedy; 9 Spandau Ballet; 10 Terence Rattigan.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Dace; 3 Prompter; 8 Erne; 9 Obedient; 11 Sheet of flame; 13 Relays; 14 Creche; 17 Putting it off; 20 Outdoors; 21 Asia; 22 Relieved; 23 Isle.
Down: 1 Dressers; 2 Conceal; 4 Rebuff; 5 Model train; 6 Therm; 7 Rite; 10 Stay-at-home; 12 Selfsame; 15 Crosses; 16 Untrue; 18 Until; 19 Moor.

QUICK

Across: 5 Aide; 7 Passengers; 8 Seed; 10 Grit; 12 Hue; 13 Tribes; 16 Noose; 18 Tax; 20 Shed; 21 Icon; 22 Vim; 24 Table; 25 Banish; 26 Pup; 27 Bust; 29 Diet; 33 Apparition; 34 Fear.
Down: 1 Sam; 2 User; 3 Gnat; 4 Tee; 5 Ass; 6 Dregs; 9 Phase; 10 Geneva; 11 Hit; 13 Teeth; 14 Bail; 15 Except; 17 Odin; 19 Snaps; 23 Mix; 25 Baize; 27 Byre; 28 Sate; 30 Tar; 31 Opt; 32 Hot.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Mattress, 7 Clara, 8 Carnicero, 9 Beg, 10 Oler, 11 Bruise, 13 Cestas, 14 Sellos, 17 Bailar, 18 Know, 20 Rey, 22 Lightning, 23 Trapo, 24 Promises.

Down: 1 Mucho, 2 Turkeys, 3 Raíz, 4 Sierra, 5 Maybe, 6 Dangers, 7 Cojines, 12 Palillo, 13 Cabrito, 15 Lentils, 16 Badger, 17 By car, 19 Wages, 21 Stem.

NONAGRAM

acme, amen, amid, came, dame, damn, dime, idem, kame, mace, mack, made, maid, main, make, mane, mead, mean, mend, mica, mice, mien, mike, mind, mine, mink, name, admen, admin, aimed, amend, amice, amide, amine, anime, denim, maned, manic, media, medic, mince, mined, named, anemic, cinema, iceman, maiden, manned, median, medick, medina, minced, mankind, nickname, NICKNAMED.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

