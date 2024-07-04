Trending:

Spain’s First AI-Generated Postage Stamp

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Jul 2024

AI Stamp Debuts in Spain Image: Shutterstock/ alexbug

THE first postage stamp created by Artificial Intelligence in Spain has been designed in Vélez-Málaga by the visual artist Rafael Moreno-Mata as part of his inaugural exhibit using this technology.

Vélez-Málaga Hosts Spain’s First AI Stamp Exhibit

The Post Office on Calle del Río in Vélez-Málaga has now become the focal point of an artistic and technological revolution with Spain’s first AI-generated postage stamp.

This groundbreaking project, developed through Correos’ TU SELLO program, represents a unique fusion of advanced technology and art, marking a significant milestone in the country’s postal history.

AI Meets Art in Spain’s New Stamp Release

Conceived by local artist Rafael Moreno-Mata, the postage stamp is not only a collectible item but also a window into the forefront of digital art. The original artwork, measuring 1×1, will be displayed in large format alongside the stamp at the Post Office.

