04 Jul 2024
AI Stamp Debuts in Spain
THE first postage stamp created by Artificial Intelligence in Spain has been designed in Vélez-Málaga by the visual artist Rafael Moreno-Mata as part of his inaugural exhibit using this technology.
The Post Office on Calle del Río in Vélez-Málaga has now become the focal point of an artistic and technological revolution with Spain’s first AI-generated postage stamp.
This groundbreaking project, developed through Correos’ TU SELLO program, represents a unique fusion of advanced technology and art, marking a significant milestone in the country’s postal history.
Conceived by local artist Rafael Moreno-Mata, the postage stamp is not only a collectible item but also a window into the forefront of digital art. The original artwork, measuring 1×1, will be displayed in large format alongside the stamp at the Post Office.
