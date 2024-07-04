By Anna Ellis •
Starry Nights and scenic delights: Orihuela’s summer fun. Image. Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.
Under the Stars
Orihuela is set to enjoy a summer under the stars with a series of concerts throughout July and August at the city’s María Moliner Library.
The Concerts Under the Stars program features a diverse array of musical and artistic disciplines, taking place weekly, primarily on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m.
The lineup includes a mix of chamber music, theatre, and dance performances.
The series kicked off on Wednesday, July 3, with the concert “La Leyenda de la Armengola.”
It will be followed by a flamenco recital featuring the talented dancer Abril Alfonso on July 10.
On July 23, an evening dedicated to film music will take place, and on July 31, the El Latido Teatral Association will present the play “Amor en Autumn.”
August’s schedule begins with “Piano Night” on the 7th, and on August 13, World Clarinet Day will be celebrated with performances of pieces and adaptations specially written for the clarinet.
The cycle will conclude with a “Noche de Zarzuela” on August 21 and the “Noche de la Flute Travesera” on August 28.
The Councillor for Culture Gonzalo Montoya emphasised the significance of this initiative, stating, “We are very excited to present for the first time the ‘Concerts Under the Stars,’ a series of musical events that will illuminate the summer nights in the city of Orihuela.”
Whilst in Orihuela, hop aboard the Orihuela Costa Tourist Train for a lovely scenic journey from Playa Flamenca to Campoamor!
The train tour showcases the beauty of Orihuela Costa, making stops at top beaches and tourist attractions, including Zenia Boulevard (the largest shopping centre in the Alicante province).
Tickets are priced at 6€ for unlimited daily travel, allowing you the flexibility to hop on and off at your leisure.
Relax and take in the beautiful vistas of the Costa Blanca as you travel along the coastal route.
The service operates on weekdays until August 30.
The train is wheelchair accessible and welcomes dogs.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
