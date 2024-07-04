By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 04 Jul 2024
Enjoying a glass of wine
Credit: Kampus Production, Pexels
Nothing says summer like the rich taste of wine and the soothing sound of live music.
Are you looking for the perfect getaway in Costa Blanca? Visit the 4th “Sunsets of Wine and Music” programme, aimed at wine and music enthusiasts in the Marina Alta.
On July 13, from 7pm until 10pm, a delightful wine tasting will take place in the Montesanco winery, to the sound of the spectacular Sara Gee & Rumbling Matt. Discover the Mediterranean flavours to the sound of live blues, country and rock n roll music for €60 at Montesanco Winery, Cami de L´Abiar Alta, 23.
Contact via 667 427 005. Book your place at melicatessen.com.
On August 16, the Teulada winery invites visitors to a captivating wine tasting, accompanied by the hits of the 80s, 90s and 2000s by Lol I Pop for €60, 7pm-10pm.
Contact via 965 740 051. Book your place at melicatessen.com.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
