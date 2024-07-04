Swedish city runs short of women

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 10:36

Men gathered in Skelleftea Credit: Otilia Lindblad, Flickr

While the whole country is running short of eggs, the city of Skellefteå is running short of women, report local sources.

The industrial boom in north Sweden is leading to a shortage of female residents. In 2023, the rapidly growing industrial city experienced a record-breaking influx of residents but only 40 per cent of them were women.

The municipal director, Kristina Sundin-Jonsson stated that this imbalance, “can have enormous effects for our continued development.” “We must make it visible that Skellefteå is a good place for everyone to live and live in,” she emphasised.

Sundin-Jonsson attributed this phenomenon to the city’s industry and gold mining, which conventionally attracts more men than women. “This social transformation is about the whole of society,” she commented.

“We have to create attractive environments here for culture, school and leisure. Then we also have to get business and the public sector to understand how important equality is.”

To even out the gender distribution, the city authorities created large campaigns across the country, attracting women to Skellefteå but today, 70 per cent of its population is singularly, men.