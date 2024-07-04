Take That are Back!

By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 15:58

Take That, the biggest boyband of the 90s, takes to the stage for two nights at Marbella’s Starlite Occident festival.

Starlite Occident 2024 welcomes Take That, the quintessential British boy band of the 90s, on Sunday, July 14 and Monday, July 15 at 10pm.

Take That and Party

Since their first albums “Take That and Party” and “Everything changes”, more than 30 years of career have gone by, 45 million records sold worldwide and dozens of number 1 hits, including “Pray”, “Relight my Fire”, “Babe”, “Everything Changes”, “Back for Good”, “Patience”, “Shine”, “Rule the World” or “How Deep is your Love”.

Greatest Hits

Famed for their unforgettable and catchy songs as well as their spectacular live shows, the 4-piece boyband, now converted into a trio, returns to Marbella this July on the most international and chic of stages. Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will land at Starlite Occident on Sunday, July 14 and Monday, July 15 to present an amazing musical experience, reviving their greatest hits, plus presenting their ninth and newest album, ‘This Life’, containing the hit single ‘Windows’.

Ticket prices start at €129 and are available on the Starlite Occident website.