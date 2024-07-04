By EWN • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 13:25

The Clubhouse by Sala is thrilled to be open and offers an unmatched blend of dining, entertainment, and competitive socialising as the premier sports and entertainment venue on the Costa del Sol.

We had the pleasure of speaking with Steven Palmer, the golf professional at The Clubhouse, to learn more about his background, coaching philosophy, and what makes The Clubhouse a standout destination for golf enthusiasts.

Steven’s Journey to The Clubhouse

Steven shared his journey into professional golf, beginning at the age of 19 in 2002 and spanning a decade-long career across Europe. He explained how his lack of resources led him to self-teach and master multiple disciplines, including coaching, fitness, psychology, and nutrition. His transition to coaching was driven by his success in mentoring fellow professionals and his passion for helping others achieve their potential.

A pivotal moment came in 2012 when Steven brought several players to Marbella for winter training, ultimately deciding to stay. His collaboration with 2005 US Open Champion Michael Campbell and the establishment of a successful online coaching business during the pandemic further cemented his expertise.

When Rod Spinks offered him a role in The Clubhouse, Steven eagerly accepted, excited about the innovative concept and the opportunity to work with a great team.

The Premier Golf Experience at The Clubhouse

Steven highlighted the state-of-the-art facilities at The Clubhouse, including three Trackman-powered simulators trusted by top golfers worldwide for precise ball flight measurement. This cutting-edge technology offers an unparalleled, realistic golf experience. Complementing the simulators, The Clubhouse features a team of PGA Professionals providing elite coaching and custom fitting services, catering to every golfer’s needs.

Steven’s Unique Coaching Philosophy

Steven’s coaching philosophy is rooted in simplicity and effectiveness.

Unmatched Facilities and Offerings

Steven described The Clubhouse as more than just a golfing venue. It features 50 screens, beer pumps on tables, a seamless flow from the main bar to the outdoor terrace, and a pizza oven enhancing an exquisite menu.

Tailored Programmes for All Skill Levels

The “Get Into Golf” Academy at The Clubhouse creates a fun, relaxed environment for beginners, fostering a community of new golfers learning and enjoying the sport together. The coaching process, while similar for all skill levels, emphasises community and enjoyment for newcomers.

What to Expect at The Clubhouse

Members and visitors can expect a unique, elegant venue where they can eat, drink, watch, and play in a relaxed, friendly environment. Steven and the entire team at The Clubhouse invite everyone to witness this extraordinary destination firsthand.

Strategically positioned on the newly constructed Paseo by the Ayuntamiento of Marbella, The Clubhouse offers spectacular views up to Aloha, with complimentary valet parking enhancing the experience.

Find out more by contacting reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or calling 952 814 145.

Sponsored