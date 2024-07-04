By Adam Woodward •
Relive the best of Tina Turner with this acclaimed tribute on July 25 at the Totally Tina show in Benalmadena.
After an electrifying performance at the Sabatic Fest in Málaga in 2023, the Totally Tina show, which has already triumphed all over the world, returns to the Costa del Sol. Its huge success is due in no small part to the incredible voice of Justine Riddoch and a team of highly professional dancers. They recreate the original songs, choreography and costumes that pay tribute to the career of the Queen of Soul.
Formed in 2008 after a stunning performance on the UK TV talent competition ‘Stars in Their Eyes’, Totally Tina has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed tribute shows of our time, winning rave reviews from both audiences and press and numerous awards including National Tribute Music Awards 2017, Best Sound and Lighting; National Tribute Awards 2016, 2017 and 2018; Winner: The UK’s number 1 Tribute to Tina Turner.
Totally Tina invites you to relive the magic of Tina Turner in a vibrant and passion-filled show show at the Benalmádena Auditorium on July 25.
Ticket prices start at €33.50 and the show begins at 10pm.
