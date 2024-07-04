Tinder predator arrested in Costa del Sol

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 17:15

Nerja, the scene of a dramatic arrest Credit: Nerja Costa del Sol/fb

Tinder rape suspect, James Clacher, 55 was working out on the beach when he was surprised by two plain clothes officer masquerading as tourists.

The officers approached Clacher, who staged his own disappearance in a Scottish lake two years ago. Reinforcement officers arrived on the scene to pin down the suspect before handcuffing his hands behind his back.

The Civil Guard have released information about the arrest today, after successfully tracking down the suspected rapist on May 21.

Clacher has been accused of attacking two women he met on the dating app, Tinder. It is alleged that he raped a woman in August 2019 in Troon, and attacked another woman in Gorbals, Glasgow in September 2020.

The Civil Guard’s UCO Fugitives Unit was responsible for carrying out the arrest. A spokesman from the police force said – “The operation began when Britain’s National Crime Agency received an anonymous tip-off saying Clacher could be living in Nerja and immediately contacted the Civil Guard’s UCO unit.”

Clacher’s crimes highlight the dangers of dating apps.

In 2018, the case of Danueal Drayton exposed the dangers of Tinder. Drayton, a seemingly ordinary guy, used the app to lure Samantha Stewart, a trusting nurse, into a horrific encounter. This “Tinder Predator” case involved sexual assault and murder, highlighting the importance of not mistaking a carefully crafted profile for reality.

In the Netherlands, a Tinder connection took a tragic turn. In 2021, the ‘Tinder Murder’ saw Thomas R. kill American student Mieke Oort after a jealous rage fuelled by seeing her with another man.

While murder and assault grab headlines, Tinder-related crimes extend far beyond. From sexual assault to robbery and even catfishing (where someone uses a fake profile to deceive), the app is rife with criminal activity.

Staying Safe in the Swipe Zone

So, how can you navigate the dating world while staying safe?

Trust Your Gut: If something feels off about a profile or message, don’t ignore it!

Meet in Public: For a first date, choose a well-lit, populated location. Let friends or family know where you’re going and keep them updated.